Wall Street Journal Report: In President Trump’s first month in office, a lot of work has been done by Elon Musk. Musk’s early marathon of government cuts at DOGE echoes his Twitter takeover back in 2022. In Musk’s first month leading the social media giant X, he cut roughly three quarters of the staff, brought in employees from his other companies and more. Will he be able to continue to make changes like this in the federal government?