IAEE Expo! Expo! Exhibition, Dec. 13-15

Expo! Expo! IAEE’s Annual Meeting and Exhibition brings the exhibitions ecosystem together for their mutual benefit through content, community and connections. The 2022 event will be held Dec 13-15, 2022, at the Louisville International Convention Center.
Content topics for 2022 include:
- Content Creation: Content geared towards the development, contribution and expansion of information through digital media to engage and inform your end-user/audience.
- Bridging Relationships: Content geared towards new approaches and collaborative ways of doing business that will identify, develop and grow business partnerships and relationships across all communities.
- Game Plan Moves: Content focused on the strategic and operational design and delivery of trade shows and events, utilizing cost-effective strategies to take your show to the next level.
- Grow Your Show: Content geared towards defining, branding, and growing your event through the discovery of new audience opportunities and the re-engagement of past audiences, both attendees and exhibitors, to drive attendee acquisition, engagement and loyalty.
- The Evolving Professional: Content designed to expand and strengthen one’s business acumen as well as personal skills and transform them into actionable insights that positively impact work and personal life.
