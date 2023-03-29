The past year proved that AI is here to stay.

In this session at SXSW 2023 in Austin, Greg Brockman, OpenAI’s co-founder and president, discussed the future that is here already and the ethical guardrails that come along with this new era of innovation. The conversation provides an insider’s look at the research lab behind popular creative tools “DALL·E” and “ChatGPT” and some of the most sophisticated advances in AI.



