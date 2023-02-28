World Economic Forum: From Mass Data to Mass Insights @ Davos 2023

New technologies to generate insights without exposing the underlying data is ushering in a new era for value creation in the digital economy. This session at Davos 2023 focused on mapping the genome to reducing the carbon footprint, and on how business leaders unlock value from data collaboration at scale.

The session was part of the ongoing Digital Transformation of Industries Initiative of the World Economic Forum. The World Economic Forum is the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation.

