World of Concrete, Informa Markets’ premiere exhibition serving the thriving construction and masonry construction industries, returns for its 51st edition at the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC), January 21-23, 2025; Education 20-23.

The 2024 edition, which was World of Concrete’s 50th Anniversary event, gathered nearly 60,000 registered professionals from various industry sectors for three days of exhibition and four days of education. Over 1,400 leading companies and an all-time high 185 education sessions highlighted the event’s continuing importance to the evolving construction industry landscape as a platform to develop, connect, explore and learn. World of Concrete continues to serve as a hub for exploration and innovation as leading exhibitors announce new products on the show floor each year, administering first-time reveals of new software, tools and machinery poised to increase efficiencies and safety.

Last year, more than 50 international exhibitors from around the world, a milestone 325 first-time exhibitors, and well-known brand names like Caterpillar, Hilti, Husqvarna, John Deere, Makita and Stihl comprised the tools, resources and tricks fueling the future of the trade. New audiences and the incoming next generation of concrete professionals continue to be a focus for increasing visibility in the sector.

World of Concrete 2025 will have all the newest products, leading-industry suppliers, resources, and valuable education necessary for concrete & masonry professionals. This is THE commercial construction industry’s first, largest and most important annual international event for this community across the globe! WOC 2025 will have 1,300+ exhibitors and more than 750,000 net sq. ft. of indoor & outdoor exhibit and event space, and an enhanced world-class education program.

WOC will once again work closely with the U.S. Commercial Service in the global promotion of the 2025 show to bring international buyers and U.S. exhibitors together to expand business both domestically and overseas as part of the Trade Event Partnership Program (TEPP).

Sustainability continues to be important both domestically and globally. Producing World of Concrete gives us many opportunities to improve our impact environmentally, socially, and economically in the regions we operate. World of Concrete is evolving and will play a role in helping the market improve its own sustainability.



World of Concrete 2025 will take place in the North, Central & South Halls of the Las Vegas Convention Center, and will be utilizing the Silver and Bronze Lots for outdoor exhibits and events. Please see the designated areas below:

Central Hall

Material Handling: If it’s new or trusted in material handling, it’s here: find trucks, excavators, paving equipment and more for material delivery, distribution, concrete placement, and earth moving.

World of Concrete General: Find equipment, tools, products and services for the commercial construction, concrete and masonry industries.



Work Truck LIVE!, powered by Modern WorkTruck Solutions magazine, will highlight innovations in the design and configuration of work trucks and innovative accessories that will help contractors increase safety and productivity.

North Hall

The Producer Center: Featuring a comprehensive marketplace of materials, equipment, demos, specifically for concrete producers.

Technology for Construction: The innovation showcase featuring the newest products and tools for the commercial construction industry from top information technology and systems providers.

Precast: Featuring the latest products and technologies in the precast/prestressed sector.

Concrete Masonry: This area showcases everything for producers of concrete masonry (block, segmental retaining wall units, veneer, slabs, pavers, and roof tiles, admixtures, equipment & supplies and pigments.

Concrete Reinforcement: Features the leaders in concrete reinforcement, showcasing reinforcement bending, cutting, straightening, and fabricating machinery, reinforced positioners & locators, epoxy-coated, steel, glass fiber, galvanized bar and all types of reinforcement accessories.

World of Concrete General: Find equipment, tools, products and services for the commercial construction, concrete and masonry industries.

Cement Production Pavilion: Features the leaders of the equipment and support services used in cement manufacturing: kilns, separators, mills, dryers, silos, bagging machines, and plant automation & instrumentation.

AAC – Autoclaved Aerated Concrete: State-of-the-art Production Plant Solutions from internationally renowned experts. Discover the new building material — Discover new opportunities for the US construction industry including production technology, typical application of AAC in the construction industry, blocks, panels, claddings and more!

South Hall

World of Masonry: Find all things masonry, from products, tools, information, and emerging technologies that professionals need to stay on the cutting edge.

Concrete Repair & Demolition: View an array of the latest surface preparation equipment, scarifying, grinding, sawing equipment, sealants, joint fillers and more.

Concrete Surfaces & Decorative: Features surface protection products, coatings, cleaning solutions, stains, pigments, molds, and more products to help you capitalize on this expanding segment.

Silver Lot

Outdoor Exhibits (Lot in front of Central Hall): Featuring industry-leading exhibiting suppliers, live demos, heavy equipment, & decorative concrete products.

Bronze Lot

Outdoor Events: See exciting championships, skills challenges, creative demos, and events you won’t want to miss.

Outdoor Exhibits: Featuring industry-leading suppliers, live demos, masonry and more.

The CIM Silent & Live Auctions

The live auction will take place on Wednesday, January 22, at 1:00 PM, with the silent auction occurring right before the live event.

Recognizing the need for people with enhanced technical, communication and management skills, the Concrete Industry Management (CIM) program was developed in 1996 at Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU). Since then, the program has expanded to the New Jersey Institute of Technology, California State University – Chico, and Texas State University. In 2021, South Dakota State University became the fifth program university. The individuals graduating from this program have the skill set necessary to meet the growing demands of the progressively changing concrete industry of the 21st century.

This program is made possible, in large part, by the combined efforts of the national and local concrete industry. The National Steering Committee (NSC) for CIM, in collaboration with local patron groups at all five universities, provides both funding and oversight for the program. To date, World of Concrete has helped to raise $18 million+ for the CIM program over the past 19 years.

World-Class Education

The 2025 World of Concrete Education Program will offer more than 180 sessions of solid, in-depth learning options for every concrete/ masonry professional including technical applications, business best practices, project management, and safety-relevant topics for every skill level from beginner to experienced, every level of responsibility from office and field personnel to business owners. Over 40% of our educational offerings will be brand new for 2025. We’re also pleased to bring back several of our most popular technical seminar series, industry certifications, sessions for emerging leaders, interactive workshops, and industry training courses/forums, plus a full track presented in Spanish!



World of Concrete 2025: January 21-23; Education 20-23, at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Attendees must register online by 12/12/24 to save on Exhibits-Only fees and to book hotel rooms through onPeak for the best rates and locations at www.worldofconcrete.com.