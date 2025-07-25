U.S. State Department begins laying off nearly 1,500 workers

U.S. diplomats are bracing for cuts to the State Department workforce. The layoffs are part of a mass reorganization of the federal agency. NBC News’ Vaughn Hillyard reports.
A resource for anyone interested in global business, culture, sustainability, and travel. Here you’ll find news, updates, best practices, trade shows, and even trade leads.
U.S. diplomats are bracing for cuts to the State Department workforce. The layoffs are part of a mass reorganization of the federal agency. NBC News’ Vaughn Hillyard reports.