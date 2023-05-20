UN Report > Global trade slows, but “green goods” grow

According to a new report from the United Nations Conference

on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), global trade was worth a record $32 trillion in 2022, but amid deteriorating economic conditions and rising uncertainties, growth turned negative in the last half of the year and is set to stagnate in the first half of 2023.

The silver lining was the strong performance of trade in environmentally friendly “green goods,” says UNCTAD’s latest Global Trade Update.



“This is good news for the planet,” says Alessandro Nicita, one of the report’s authors, “as these goods are key to protecting the environment and fighting climate change.”