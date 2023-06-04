The 2023 Financing for Sustainable Development Report: Financing Sustainable Transformations warns of a lasting sustainable development divide as SDG financing needs are growing but development financing is not keeping pace. It calls on the international community to align financing with sustainable development by combing three sets of actions. First, scale up development cooperation and SDG investment. Second, strengthen the international financial architecture. Third, accelerate national sustainable industrial transformations.



Download the 2023 Financing for Sustainable Development Report: Financing Sustainable Transformations