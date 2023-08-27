The 2023 Global Peace Index (GPI) — the world’s leading measure of global peacefulness — showed, for the ninth consecutive year, a deterioration in the level of global peacefulness. Overall, the global economic impact of violence measured at around $17.5 trillion in 2022, or 13% of the global GDP. Despite this global deterioration, the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region registered the second-largest improvements in peacefulness, with Libya showing the most improvement for the second consecutive year.