Register Now for World of Concrete 2024, Jan. 22- 25 in Las Vegas

World of Concrete (WOC), the premiere exhibition serving the thriving construction and masonry industries, prepares for its much anticipated 50th edition at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Jan. 23-25, 2024 – with educational programs beginning on Jan. 22.

In 2023, WOC drew just over 48,000 registered professionals, with bustling foot traffic throughout the show, high engagement with the comprehensive educational offerings, and overall enthusiasm from participants — underscoring the industry’s critical need for in-person connections.

World of Concrete 2024 will feature all the newest products, leading-industry suppliers, resources, and valuable education necessary for concrete and masonry professionals. This is “the” commercial construction industry’s first, largest and most important annual international event for this community across the globe! WOC 2024 will have more than 1,100 exhibitors and over 700,000 net sq. ft. of indoor and outdoor exhibit and event space, and an enhanced world-class education program.

WOC will once again work closely with the U.S. Commercial Service in the global promotion of the 2024 show to bring international buyers and U.S. exhibitors together to expand business both domestically and overseas.

Sustainability is becoming increasingly important both domestically and globally. Producing World of Concrete provides numerous opportunities to improve the industry’s impact environmentally, socially and economically in the regions we operate. World of Concrete is evolving and will play a role in helping the market improve its own sustainability.

The 2024 World of Concrete Education Program will offer a variety of solid, in-depth learning options for every concrete/ masonry professional including technical applications, business best practices, project management, and safety-relevant topics for every skill level from beginner to experienced, every level of responsibility from office and field personnel to business owners.

The 2024 education program will include 50 new topics, such as ADA guidelines and compliance, fundamentals of concrete paving, implementing Type IL Portland-limestone cement, employee mental health, commercial/industrial repair, formwork, planning a successful career path in the concrete industry, future of 3D printing, and durability with colloidal silica plus an entire track of new seminars devoted to Emerging Leaders with practical tips for current supervisors and up-and-coming leaders. WOC will also launch a brand-new, 60-Minute “Fast Facts” seminar series featuring trending industry topics.



World of Concrete 2024: January 23-25; Education 22-25, at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Attendees must register online by 12/12/23 to save on Exhibits-.