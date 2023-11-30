Morgan Stanley > 2024 U.S. Economic Outlook

Ellen Zentner, chief U.S. economist at Morgan Stanley translates the sometimes complex world of economics, helping investors identify early indicators of market-moving trends.
A resource for anyone interested in global business, culture, sustainability, and travel. Here you’ll find news, updates, best practices, trade shows, and even trade leads.
Ellen Zentner, chief U.S. economist at Morgan Stanley translates the sometimes complex world of economics, helping investors identify early indicators of market-moving trends.