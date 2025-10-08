World of Concrete 2026: Building the Future of Construction

The global concrete and masonry industries will converge in Las Vegas January 20–22, 2026, for the 52nd annual World of Concrete (WOC), with education sessions beginning January 19.

Last year, WOC drew nearly 58,000 professionals and more than 1,500 exhibitors across 750,000 square feet of exhibit space. Organizers say 2026 will offer an even larger platform for innovation, training, and networking, cementing its status as a must-attend event for construction professionals.

Exhibits and Innovations

The show will feature thousands of exhibitors across indoor and outdoor spaces, showcasing the latest products, equipment, and services.

Central Hall highlights include:

Material Handling: Equipment for trucks, excavators, and concrete placement.

Equipment for trucks, excavators, and concrete placement. World of Concrete General: Tools and services for commercial construction.

Tools and services for commercial construction. Work Truck LIVE!: Fleet solutions and productivity enhancements for Class 2–7 trucks.

North Hall will feature:

Producer Center: Equipment and software for ready-mix concrete.

Equipment and software for ready-mix concrete. Technology for Construction: Robotics, AI, software, and estimating tools.

Robotics, AI, software, and estimating tools. Precast & Concrete Masonry: Blocks, pavers, and production equipment.

Blocks, pavers, and production equipment. Cement Production Pavilion: Cement manufacturing, automation, and support services.

South Hall includes:

World of Masonry: Tools, products, and technologies for masonry professionals.

Tools, products, and technologies for masonry professionals. Concrete Repair & Demolition: Equipment for surface prep, grinding, and cutting.

Equipment for surface prep, grinding, and cutting. Concrete Surfaces & Decorative: Products for coatings, surface protection, and decorative concrete.

Outdoor exhibits in the Silver and Bronze Lots will offer live demonstrations and hands-on experiences.

Competitions and Special Events

WOC 2026 will host events such as the SPEC MIX BRICKLAYER 500 World Championship, Masonry Skills Challenge, Toughest Tender, Fastest Trowel on the Block, and the Western Star Trucks Get Tough Challenge. Decorative Concrete LIVE! and the Decorative Concrete Experience will showcase products and innovations in decorative concrete. The SAIA Scaffold Builders Challenge offers crews a chance to demonstrate skills in a competitive setting.

Education and Professional Development

The WOC Education Program offers more than 160 sessions for all skill levels, including CEH-approved seminars, fast facts, workshops, and hands-on training. Attendees can earn the WOC Master Certificate (12 CEHs) or Emerging Leader Master Certificate (9 CEHs). Sessions will be offered in English, Spanish, and bilingual formats, with translation services in over 60 languages via the WORDLY platform.

Special events include Breakfast with the Experts, Concrete Polishing Luncheon & Forum, Quality in Concrete Slabs Luncheon, and 3D Construction Printing Luncheon & Forum. New sessions include “Engineering: Designing for Constructability” and “Bridging the Gap Between the General Contractor & Engineer.”

Supporting the Next Generation

WOC will host silent and live auctions for the Concrete Industry Management (CIM) program, which has raised over $20 million to develop the next generation of concrete industry professionals.

Event Details

Exhibits: Jan. 20–22, 2026

Education: Jan. 19–22, 2026

Location: Las Vegas Convention Center

Early registration and hotel discounts are available through Dec. 12, 2025.



For more information, visit the World of Concrete website.